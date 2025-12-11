'Our eggs are absolutely safe for consumption': Eggoz allays viral cancer claims

Eggoz Nutrition, a popular premium egg brand, is currently embroiled in a soup after claims related to cancer-causing eggs by a YouTuber went viral this week. The brand, however, was quick to issue a clarification on social media, saying that its eggs are "absolutely safe" to consume.

The whole fracas began when a YouTube channel known as Trustified released a report alleging that samples of eggs from Eggoz tested positive for AOZ, a metabolite of the banned antibiotic Nitrofuran. The finding, as per Trustified, was 0.73 parts per billion and was enough to put in question the brand's "100% Antibiotic Free" promise.

Read Eggoz's full statement here

In another statement, the brand said that its value chain includes ensuring zero usage of antibiotics besides sourcing quality feed, storage, transport and delivery, in keeping with established food safety practices.

What are nitrofurans?

Nitrofurans are synthetic broad-spectrum antibiotics which were once widely used in poultry, pigs, shrimp and other livestock. They have been banned for use because they quickly metabolise into AOZ, AMOZ, AHD and SEM, which can be detectable for weeks. The chemical is also banned for use in poultry farming because of its potential links to cancer.

Social media reactions

The claim by Trustified went viral on social media in no time, with netizens claiming that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was caught napping on the issue.

A user commented on X: "This Eggoz shit just proves FSSAI is a fucking joke. You can literally throw money and get 'approved.' No testing, no accountability, just stamps and corruption. Food safety? More like pay-to-pass certification. This country’s regulation system is so easy to bypass it’s laughable, and we’re the ones eating the consequences. What a scam."

Another user wrote: "Dangerous carcinogenic substances found in IITian owned company Eggoz. These are premium eggs & price is double that of normal eggs. Every food company is playing with our lives as they know nothing will happen to them. They can just bribe @fssaiindia and get away with it."

Meanwhile, orthopaedic surgeon and content creator Dr Manan Vora admitted that the findings were shocking for a brand claiming to be "100 per cent antibiotic-free" but said that the consumers need not panic.

He explained that the levels of the chemical detected were extremely low and did not pose an acute, overnight threat to health. Dr Vora furthermore said that the real issue was not the immediate toxicity but the breach of trust and how the chemicals enter the food chain at all.