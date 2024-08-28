‘Our time will come, will return with interest’: BRS’ K Kavitha’s warning to opponents as she walks out of Tihar jail

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, who walked out of the Tihar jail after five months, vowed to “return with interest” to those who put her family through this ordeal. Kavitha was in custody in connection with the liquor scam case. She said she was put behind bars only because of politics and that she had done nothing wrong.

Striking a defiant tone, Kavitha said, "I will return with interest to those who put me and my family through this ordeal. Our time will come." "Only because of politics, I was put behind bars. I made no mistake. I will fight and prove I'm innocent," said Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, during an address to the media at the BRS party.

"I am Telangana's daughter, KCR's daughter. I cannot commit a mistake. I am stubborn and good," she added, acknowledging the personal toll her five-month long incineration took on her family and children. She said it was particularly trying to be separated from her children and family. Kavitha promised to fight on both political and legal fronts, and stated that her imprisonment only strengthened the party’s as well as KCR’s resolve.

K Kavitha had an emotional reunion with her family on Tuesday. She also expressed gratitude to her supporters and promised to redouble her efforts towards public welfare. Kavitha received a rousing welcome from her party members. BRS workers and supporters celebrated outside the jail.

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) arrested Kavitha from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15 and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested her from Tihar jail on April 11. She was accused of being part of the 'South Group', a cartel of businessmen and politicians, which allegedly paid kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Delhi's ruling AAP in return for liquor licences. She has denied all allegations. BRS founder and Kavitha's father K Chandrashekar Rao alleged that she was arrested due to BJP's vendetta.

While granting bail on Tuesday, a Supreme Court bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that Kavitha had been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the CBI and the ED was complete in these cases. The court allowed Kavitha's appeals against the July 1 verdict of the Delhi High Court which had denied her bail in the two cases. While quashing the high court verdict, the apex court said Kavitha shall not make any attempt to tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses and shall deposit her passport with the trial judge. It said she shall regularly attend the trial court proceedings and cooperate to ensure expeditious disposal of the trial.

