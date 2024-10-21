Outgoing Indian envoy, named by Canada as ‘person of interest’: ‘Trudeau made sure bilateral ties only go downwards’

Outgoing Indian envoy, who was named as a ‘person of interest’ in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by Ottawa, has accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of ruining bilateral ties between both the countries for political benefit. India recalled outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, after Canada named him as a ‘person of interest’ along with other diplomats in the investigation into Nijjar’s killing.

Related Articles

"Canada didn't follow the practice which should have been there. Evidence should have been shared first, but someone (Trudeau) decided to stand in Parliament and talk about a thing for which he himself has said there was no hard evidence. And the day on which he did that, since then, he has made sure that the bilateral relations with India only go downwards, spiralling down," said Verma in an interview with Canada’s private broadcaster CTV.

Trudeau had, last year, alleged that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil, during an address in the Canadian parliament. After diplomatic relations between both the countries deteriorated substantially, Trudeau last week said that there was no hard evidence provided to India to back his allegations.

Verma reiterated that at the time when Trudeau claimed that Indian agents were involved, he had no hard evidence himself. "There was intelligence. On the basis of intelligence, if you want to destroy a relationship, be my guest," Verma said.

The envoy accused Canada of citing hearsay, instead of corroborating evidence. They go from one person to the other, asking them about the hearsay, and most of these people are anti-India, pro-Khalistani elements, said Verma.

Verma said that times have changed now, and just because a developed country asks a developing country to do something, they will just not run and do it. He said Canada should provide the evidence that would be useful for the Indian legal process as well.

The Indian High Commissioner acknowledged monitoring pro-Khalistan and anti-India elements in Canada but said no covert means were used. "If the Canadian politicians are so novice that they want me not to know what my enemies are doing here, then I'm sorry, they don't know what international relations is all about," Verma said.

Verma accused some G7 countries of undertaking extrajudicial killings on foreign territory, and said there should not be any double standards. He said India, as the largest democracy in the world, is committed to not doing extrajudicial killings on any territory.