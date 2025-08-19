Over 500 passengers stuck after monorail breaks down in Mumbai

Over 500 passengers were stranded when a Mumbai monorail train stalled between two stations on Tuesday amid heavy rain. The elevated train remained stuck for more than two hours due to a “minor power supply issue.” The incident occurred around 6:15 pm when a monorail rake stalled due to a minor power supply problem. The train, which runs on an elevated track, became stuck, prompting passengers to contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s emergency helpline (1916) for assistance.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Responding swiftly, the Mumbai Fire Brigade arrived at the scene with three snorkel vehicles to begin rescue operations. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed that its operations and maintenance teams were on-site, working to resolve the issue quickly.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which operates the monorail, also issued a statement on X, saying, “One monorail train near Mysore Colony station has experienced a minor power supply issue. Our operations and maintenance teams are on-site and working to resolve it quickly. Services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on a single line.”

Rescue operations were ongoing late into the evening, with several passengers still awaiting evacuation from the stalled train.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Teams of BMC, fire department and Mumbai Police are engaged in rescuing passengers from the Monorail stuck near Mysore Colony station in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ye8IFp26c8 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was in touch with the concerned authorities and has ordered an inquiry into the incident. He urged passengers to remain calm and assured that everyone would be safely evacuated.

Advertisement

He added that he was coordinating with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies, and confirmed that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the mishap.

He wrote on X: "Due to some technical reason, a monorail is stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park. MMRDA, the fire brigade, and the municipal corporation, all agencies have reached the spot. The highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers. Therefore, no one should worry or panic. All passengers will be safely evacuated. I request everyone to remain patient. I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies. An inquiry will also be conducted into why this incident occurred."

Advertisement

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde provided additional context, noting that a section of the train had tilted due to overcrowding. “Due to the closure of the Harbour line, many passengers were diverted towards the monorail. As a result of the overcrowding, the train tilted, and there was also a power failure,” he said.

Authorities emphasized that no injuries had been reported so far. Commuters were advised to use alternative transport routes while the monorail service between Wadala and Chembur continued to operate on a single line.