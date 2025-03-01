Own a 15-year-old vehicle in Delhi? You won't get petrol at fuel stations from this date. Check details

The Delhi government will stop supplying petrol to vehicles older than 15 years at fuel stations across the city after March 31, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on March 1.

Following a meeting with officials on measures to curb air pollution, Sirsa said the government is implementing strict steps to tackle vehicular emissions. Among the key policy decisions discussed were restrictions on older vehicles, mandatory anti-smog measures, and the transition to electric public transport.

"We are installing gadgets at petrol pumps which will identify vehicles older than 15 years, and no fuel will be provided to them," Sirsa said. The government will also inform the Union Ministry of Petroleum about this decision.

In addition, all high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes in Delhi will be required to install anti-smog guns to control pollution levels. The minister further announced that nearly 90% of the city's public CNG buses will be phased out by December 2025 and replaced with electric buses to promote cleaner transport.

The announcements come as part of Delhi’s ongoing efforts to combat air pollution, a persistent challenge for its residents.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded its lowest monthly average air quality index (AQI) for February at 214. While this indicates an improvement, experts caution that particulate pollution still exceeds both national and global standards.

On February 28, Delhi recorded its lowest AQI of the year at 121, as per the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). This marks the best January–February AQI in three years, surpassing the previous February low of 220 in 2024 and 225 in 2022.

Additionally, the number of ‘Good to Moderate’ air quality days (AQI