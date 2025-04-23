Pahalgam terror attack: 26-yr old Navy officer, married just 5 days ago, among those deceased

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer from Haryana, was among the 26 people killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. Lieutenant Narwal had recently married and was on leave, enjoying his honeymoon with his wife.

The 26-year-old officer travelled to Kashmir for a short vacation after his marriage on April 16 and wedding reception on April 19, news agency ANI reported citing defence officials.

The deceased officer had joined the Navy just 2 years back and was posted in Kochi, Kerala. One of his neighbours Naresh Bansal said: "He was married 4 days ago. Everybody was happy. We have received the information that he was killed by terrorists, and he died on the spot. He was an officer in the Navy."

Not just this, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also said that 5 tourists from Maharashtra have also lost their lives in the attack. Of these, 3 have been identified -- Sanjay Lele, Atul Mone, and Hemant Joshi.

All three had travelled to Kashmir with their families on Saturday for a holiday. Atul Mone lived in the Thakurwadi area of Dombivli, while Hemant Joshi was from Bhagshala Maidan in Dombivli West, and Sanjay Lele resided on Subhash Road, according to a report by India Today.

Shinde has also requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to arrange a special flight to evacuate stranded tourists from the state.

Responding to this appeal, Naidu assured Shinde that once the list of stranded individuals is shared, efforts will be made to transport them to Mumbai as a priority.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and state Congress leaders on the situation.

"Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation. The families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support," Gandhi posted on X.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are searching near Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, for those responsible for the attack. Delhi Police have been ordered to monitor tourist spots and key locations.