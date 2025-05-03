Pahalgam terror attack: India suspends mail, parcel services with Pakistan through air, surface routes

India has suspended the exchange of all categories of mail and parcels with Pakistan via air and surface routes, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The order was issued on May 3 by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communication, as bilateral tensions escalate.

In a concurrent move, the Government of India has announced a comprehensive ban on the import of all goods from Pakistan, effective immediately. The decision has been taken on grounds of national security and public policy, in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

While the imposition of a 200 per cent import duty on Pakistani goods in 2019 — following the Pulwama terror incident — had effectively brought direct imports to a standstill, the latest directive extends the restriction to goods routed through third countries.

According to official trade data, India’s exports to Pakistan between April and January of the 2024-25 financial year stood at $447.65 million. Imports from Pakistan during the same period were limited to $0.42 million, comprising specific items such as figs ($78,000), herbs including basil and rosemary ($18,856), certain chemicals, and Himalayan pink salt. In 2023-24, imports totalled $2.88 million.

India has attributed the Pahalgam attack to cross-border elements and has stated its intent to hold the perpetrators accountable. On April 29, during a high-level meeting with defence leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to determine the mode, timing and targets of India's response.

"The Prime Minister affirmed that it is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism," a senior official stated after the meeting.

On April 23, India initiated a series of retaliatory measures including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of the Attari land border crossing, and a downgrade in diplomatic engagement with Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft and ceased all trade activities with India, including those conducted via third countries. Pakistan also rejected India’s suspension of the water-sharing treaty, asserting that any move to obstruct water flow would be interpreted as an "act of war."