27, including two foreigners, feared killed in Pahalgam terror attack: Sources

At least 27 people, including two foreign nationals, are feared dead after terrorists opened fire on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday in one of the worst attacks on civilians in recent years, sources told India Today.

The shooting took place around 2:30 pm in Baisaran meadow, a popular picnic spot dubbed 'mini Switzerland' for its scenic beauty. The attackers, dressed in fatigues, descended from the mountains and began firing at tourists enjoying pony rides and refreshments in the open grassland, located about 5 km from Pahalgam and accessible only on foot or horseback.

Advertisement

Videos from the site showed bodies scattered across the field and women crying for help as locals rushed to assist. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as gunshots rang out and people ran for cover, with little protection in the open terrain.

"Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Tuesday, killing multiple people and injuring at least 20," officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called it “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

"A purported video of the attack site emerged showing several people bleeding and lying motionless on the ground while women tourists were wailing and frantically looking for their near and dear ones," Abdullah said on X. He added, "The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough."

Advertisement

The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-backed proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and said those responsible "will not be spared." In a post on X, he said, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger."

Modi spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked him to take all suitable measures and visit the site of the attack. Shah has left for Srinagar to take stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah headed for J-K soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him and asked him to visit the Union Territory.

Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, who was in the national capital, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and a few senior officials accompanied the home minister, who has left on a special flight from IGI airport

“Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam,” Shah said on X. “Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting.”

The attack comes at a time when Kashmir has seen a steady rise in tourist arrivals, and just weeks before the Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3.

(With inputs from Mir Fareed and Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu)