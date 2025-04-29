Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with Defence Minister, NSA, Chief of Defence Staff 

In response to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of the three services.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was also part of the meeting, which was held amid India weighing its countermeasures following the Pahalgam terror attack, which left at least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

PM Modi has vowed to pursue the terrorists behind the attack and their patrons, a clear reference to Pakistan, which has a history of sponsoring terror strikes in India, to the "ends of the earth" and inflict the harshest punishment on them.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.