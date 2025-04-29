Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with Defence Minister, NSA, Chief of Defence Staff 

The meet was attended by Defence Minister Rajath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff General

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 29, 2025 5:56 PM IST
Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval.

In response to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of the three services.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was also part of the meeting, which was held amid India weighing its countermeasures following the Pahalgam terror attack, which left at least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

PM Modi has vowed to pursue the terrorists behind the attack and their patrons, a clear reference to Pakistan, which has a history of sponsoring terror strikes in India, to the "ends of the earth" and inflict the harshest punishment on them.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Published on: Apr 29, 2025 5:52 PM IST
