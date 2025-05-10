Pakistan used fighter jets to target India's western border: MEA 

Pakistan used fighter jets to target India's western border, the MEA confirmed on Friday. Pakistan also used high-speed missiles to target an airbase in Punjab. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan's actions were escalatory and provocatory. He said India has defended and responded in a responsible and measured way.

Briefing the media, Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the Pakistani Army is continuously attacking the western borders. "It has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter jets to attack India's military sites."

Qureshi said that India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via Air at more than 26 places, and they damaged equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda. "They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's air base. They even attacked health facilities and schools."

Informing about India's response, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets. She said Pakistan had also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa. "India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan."

Foreign Secretary Misri said it was Pakistani actions that had constituted provocations and escalations. "In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side. Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of this escalatory and provocative pattern."

