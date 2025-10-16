'Pakistan's blunder of the century': Ex-IFS officer warns of disastrous consequences in Afghanistan

Former Indian Foreign Service officer Amar Jit Singh on Thursday blasted Pakistan's military leadership for what he called the "blunder of the century" in its ongoing tensions with Afghanistan. Drawing from his experience as a Consul General in Afghanistan, Singh warned that Pakistan's actions in the region could bring disastrous consequences.

"Afghans are the most proud people who will die for you if you are their friend," Singh said in a detailed post on X. "But if you opt to be their enemy, it doesn't matter whether you are the Great Britain Empire or Soviet Union or the USA, they will teach the lesson of your life."

He cited a recent diplomatic snub from Afghanistan, where the country denied a visa request from Pakistan's Defence Minister and three generals, including the head of the ISI. "If they are not willing to give you even their Visa, then you're a fool to think they would cede you even an inch of their land," Singh remarked.

Singh's statement comes amid continuing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan. On Wednesday, the two countries agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire after border clashes that had resulted in dozens of casualties on both sides. Despite the ceasefire, Singh believes that Pakistan's military is delusional in its approach, with generals in Rawalpindi continuing to push for conflict with Afghanistan, which could prove disastrous for Pakistan's future.

He went on to highlight the precarious situation in Pakistan, where insurgent groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remain a significant threat. "You may have the conventional upper hand over Afghan Armed Forces but remember in domain of Guerrilla warfare, you're no match for them. Karachi remains the biggest Pashtun city in the world. If TTP is there in South Punjab, central Punjab remains well within their range," Singh warned.

Singh also reflected on the words of Pakistan's Defence Minister during the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, when he declared, "Taaqatein Tumhari Hain, Par Khuda Humara Hai" ("Your power is yours, but God is ours"). Singh noted that the Afghans would now determine which side Allah stands on: "On the side of honourable Afghans or duplicitous Terroristan."

Pakistan's border clashes with Afghanistan have escalated in recent weeks, with Pakistan conducting retaliatory strikes on Afghan soil and alleging that the Afghan Taliban is using its territory for cross-border attacks by the TTP. However, the Taliban government in Kabul has denied these claims, insisting that Afghan soil is not being used to harbor terrorists targeting neighboring countries.



