'Parallel assembly breakthrough': HAL gets first Tejas Mk1A wing set from L&T

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has received the first set of wing assemblies for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A from Larsen & Toubro, marking a key milestone in the Indian Air Force's ongoing fighter procurement programme.

The assemblies were handed over in Coimbatore and are part of HAL's efforts to expand Tejas production capacity with private sector support. HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil said the development is a "testament" to years of "dedicated hand-holding and a shared commitment to excellence" between HAL and L&T.

"The HAL is working with suppliers, both large and SMEs, as an initiative towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in the aerospace and defence sector," he said.

He added, "The HAL has effectively built a parallel aircraft structural assembly line in the private sector which will help in capacity augmentation of the LCA Tejas programme."

In February 2021, the defence ministry signed a Rs 48,000 crore contract with HAL for 83 LCA Mk1A jets. A separate proposal to procure 97 more is in advanced stages following internal approvals, taking the total potential order size to 180 aircraft.

The Tejas Mk1A is intended to replace the IAF’s ageing MiG-21 fleet, with the sanctioned strength of 42 fighter squadrons currently down to 31.

Engine supply: GE ramps up deliveries

In a parallel boost to the Tejas Mk1A production pipeline, HAL has also received the second F404-IN20 engine from US-based General Electric. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar had recently said GE would raise the pace to two engines per month until March 2026. HAL is expected to receive 12 engines by early 2026 under the $716 million deal signed in 2021 for 99 engines.

The delivery schedule had earlier slipped due to supply chain constraints. The F404 engine powers several combat aircraft, and the IN20 variant is optimised for the LCA platform.