scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'Parasite Congress only knows how to divide': PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress in scathing victory speech after winning Haryana elections

Feedback

'Parasite Congress only knows how to divide': PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress in scathing victory speech after winning Haryana elections

In a pointed reference to his previous comments in Parliament, Modi reiterated his labeling of Congress as 'parasites,' cautioning other political parties against aligning with them.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
In a pointed reference to his previous comments in Parliament, Modi reiterated his labeling of Congress as 'parasites,' cautioning other political parties against aligning with them. In a pointed reference to his previous comments in Parliament, Modi reiterated his labeling of Congress as 'parasites,' cautioning other political parties against aligning with them.

Securing a historic third term in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing victory speech at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, emphasizing that the election results were a clear endorsement of the BJP's work and a resounding rejection of Congress's divisive politics.

"Did you witness the kind of poison, the hatred that the Congress has been spreading?" PM Modi asked, addressing the crowd. He hailed the people of Haryana as true patriots, or 'deshbhakts,' who had decisively rejected the Congress’s attempts to sow discord. "They've tried everything—dividing society, pitting OBCs, Dalits, farmers against one another. Their focus is on power, not the people," he declared with thunderous conviction.

Related Articles

In a pointed reference to his previous comments in Parliament, Modi reiterated his labeling of Congress as 'parasites,' cautioning other political parties against aligning with them. He warned that Congress now survives only by clinging to other parties and that those who fall for their tactics risk becoming ensnared in their divisive agenda.

Initially, Congress had surged ahead, with early postal ballot leads sparking celebrations at their offices in both Delhi and Haryana. Euphoric supporters shared sweets and set off fireworks, anticipating a significant victory. But the tide quickly turned, and by 9 a.m., the BJP had decisively overtaken Congress, ultimately securing its largest-ever electoral triumph in the state.

Published on: Oct 08, 2024, 8:51 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement