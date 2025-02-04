‘Parent, do not pamper’: Thyrocare founder’s advice on raising confident, independent kids

Thyrocare founder Dr A Velumani has shared a candid observation on parenting, urging parents to resist the urge to over-pamper their children. In a post on X, Velumani on Tuesday highlighted how different parenting styles can impact a child's development.

"Met a lot who are in 20s in last 5 yrs. Rich and poor. There are two kinds. 1. Parents did not guide or coach at all. Let to solve all problems on their own. They are clear, confident, independent and courageous. 2. Parents micromanaged by calibrating with their friends and peers. They are confused, stressed, dependent and scared. Parent, Do not pamper," he wrote.

Expanding on his thoughts, Velumani added, "Pampering does not need big money. It is blind love. Trying to please. It is not giving big toys or five-star dinners. It is not making children to do on their own. In fact, grandparents do more damages often. Poor parents do often pamper."

This isn’t the first time Velumani has shared life lessons rooted in simplicity and frugality. Known for his minimalist lifestyle despite his success, he recently recounted an incident where he chose to book an Ola cab instead of opting for a luxury car while leaving a five-star hotel.

"When I sat in OLA it shocked all. When you are tall. Be cool. Be frugal. Be humble. Rich and famous also respect. EMI gets high-end cars and an artificial high. But OLA gets you peace for sure," he shared in another post.

In a separate tweet on January 28, he reaffirmed his belief in frugality, saying, "Troll me as much as you enjoy. But I will continue to mentor for frugality. My parents were frugal. My wife was frugal. My children too are frugal. We had and we now also enjoy life. I want my followers to teach their children frugality."

Velumani’s consistent messaging about simplicity and self-reliance reflects his personal philosophy, shaped by his humble beginnings and entrepreneurial journey.

