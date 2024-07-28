Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 Updates: Indian badminton player PV Sindhu secures her first win; advances to the next round.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu began her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with an impressive straight-game win over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq on Sunday, aiming for her third consecutive Olympic medal. Sindhu's skill disparity was evident as she took only 29 minutes to defeat her lower-ranked opponent, with a score of 21-9, 21-6 in the Group M match.

Seeded 10th, Sindhu, who won a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics and a bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will face world No. 75 Kristin Kuuba from Estonia in her second group match on Wednesday.

Fathimath, ranked world No. 111, struggled against the former world champion, who finished the first game in just 13 minutes. The second game was similarly one-sided, with Sindhu quickly taking a 4-0 lead. Razzaq briefly closed the gap to 3-4, but Sindhu then pulled ahead to 10-3. Ultimately, Sindhu had 14 match points but needed only one to secure the victory.

