Parliament security breach case: Accused Sagar Sharma gets interim bail on humanitarian grounds

A Delhi court has granted 30 days' interim bail to Sagar Sharma, one of the accused in the December 2023 Parliament security breach case, on humanitarian grounds following the death of his father. The relief was granted by the Patiala House Court to allow Sharma to perform the last rites and post-cremation rituals of his father, according to news agency ANI.

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Court grants bail on humanitarian grounds

The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amit Bansal, who allowed Sharma's interim bail after considering his application and submissions made by his counsel.

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Sought two months' bail

Sagar Sharma had sought two months' interim bail after the demise of his father. However, the court granted him relief for 30 days instead. As part of the bail conditions, Sharma has been directed to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000 along with one surety of the same amount.

In its order dated July 17, the court said: "In view of the above said submissions, interest of justice and without commenting upon the merits of the case, the applicant/accused Sagar Sharma is admitted to interim bail for 30 days from the date of his release on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of ₹50,000 with one sound surety of the like amount."

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He will have to surrender before the court after the expiry of the interim bail period and comply with all conditions imposed by the court, as per the news agency. The court clarified that the interim bail being granted was temporary and humanitarian in nature and should not be construed as an observation on the merits of the criminal case.

While granting interim relief, the court made it clear that the criminal proceedings against Sharma will continue in accordance with law after the completion of the bail period.

Background of the case

The case relates to the December 13, 2023, Parliament security breach, when two individuals entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery during the Winter Session and released coloured smoke canisters, causing panic inside the House. Simultaneously, two others staged a protest outside Parliament using smoke canisters while raising slogans.

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Sagar Sharma was among the six individuals arrested in connection with the incident. He has remained in judicial custody since December 14, 2023, and has previously been denied regular bail. The accused face charges under stringent provisions, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The trial in the Parliament security breach case is underway.