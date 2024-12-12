Parliament uproar: Sagarika Ghose hits Rijiju with privilege motion as opposition takes on Dhankhar

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose has moved a privilege motion notice against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for allegedly making derogatory remarks against opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha.

The notice, submitted on Thursday, has garnered the signatures of 60 opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc, according to a PTI report.

Related Articles

Ghose, a journalist-turned-politician and TMC's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, accused Rijiju of repeatedly insulting opposition MPs instead of fulfilling his duty to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament. "Yesterday, addressing the opposition, Mr. Rijiju said, ‘You all are not worthy of being in this House.’ Such remarks from the Parliamentary Affairs Minister are not only deeply offensive but also completely unbecoming of his office. This amounts to a misuse of his position," Ghose stated.

The controversy stems from Rijiju’s sharp criticism of the opposition’s attacks on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. On Wednesday, Rijiju rebuked the opposition, stating, “If you cannot respect the Chair, you have no right to be a member of this House.”

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between the opposition and the government. On Tuesday, 60 opposition MPs submitted a no-confidence motion against Dhankhar, accusing him of being “extremely partisan” in his conduct as Chairman of the Upper House. The motion reflects the INDIA bloc's growing discontent over what they perceive as Dhankhar's failure to maintain neutrality.

The Rajya Sabha’s proceedings on Thursday were marred by continuous disruptions over the contentious issues. Opposition leaders staged protests, leading to multiple adjournments. When the House reconvened at 2 PM, the protests persisted, forcing the Chairman to adjourn proceedings for the day.

While the Rajya Sabha remained paralysed, the Lok Sabha continued with its scheduled business. The deadlock highlights the deepening parliamentary gridlock, with opposition parties determined to hold the government accountable amid rising tensions over procedural fairness and ministerial conduct.

This political standoff underscores a larger battle between the ruling party and the opposition, raising questions about decorum and the functioning of India’s parliamentary democracy.