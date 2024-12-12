'Wealth creators should not become...': Sadhguru reacts to ongoing disruptions in Parliament

Spiritual leader Sadhguru has expressed his disappointment over the repeated disruptions in the Parliament, calling for a more constructive approach to governance. In a social media post, the Isha Foundation founder emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum in legislative proceedings, particularly as India aspires to be a global role model for democracy.

"It is disheartening to observe disruptions in the Indian Parliament, particularly when we aspire to be a beacon of democracy for the world," Sadhguru wrote.

The spiritual leader also highlighted the crucial role of India's business community in the nation's growth and warned against politicizing economic matters. "The wealth creators and job providers of India should not become subject of political rhetoric," he said as the Congress continues to attack the Adani Group. "If there are discrepancies, that can be handled within the framework of law, but should not become political football."

Sadhguru underscored the need for a thriving business environment to propel India's economic growth and innovation. "Most important that Indian businesses must thrive. It's the only way Bharat will become Bhavya Bharat," he asserted.

Sadhguru's remarks come amidst a series of adjournments in Parliament, where proceedings have been repeatedly disrupted by heated debates, protests, and walkouts over issues such as farmer welfare and allegations of corruption involving the Adani Group. On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day shortly after reconvening at 12 pm following an earlier adjournment. The morning session had ended without any substantive business being conducted, as opposition and ruling party members exchanged sharp remarks over the no-confidence notice against House Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Congress has been demanding a discussion on allegations of bribery involving the Adani Group in a US-based case, while the BJP has accused top Congress leaders of ties to billionaire George Soros, whom it has labeled an "Agent of Chaos" for allegedly funding regime changes.

Meanwhile, other opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, and the Left, have distanced themselves from the Congress-led anti-Adani protests. "We are neither with the Soros issue nor with the Adani issue. We believe that the House should run. We hope that the people of both sides will show dedication towards the functioning of the House," said Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee criticised both the BJP and Congress for dominating parliamentary proceedings, claiming regional parties were being sidelined. "They decide how long it will function. This is not correct...The BJP and Congress get more opportunities to speak. We don't get the opportunity to speak. Other political parties are suffering," Banerjee said.

