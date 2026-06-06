Partial confirmation on train explained: Can waitlisted passengers travel if one ticket on PNR is confirmed?

A viral video by a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) has sparked confusion among railway passengers after he claimed that if one passenger on a PNR has a confirmed ticket while others remain waitlisted, the entire group can still travel on the train. The video has generated widespread discussion, particularly among families and groups who often book multiple tickets under a single PNR.

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In the video posted on Instagram, TTE Jitendra Mishra stated that if a PNR contains multiple passengers and at least one ticket is confirmed while the remaining passengers are waitlisted, the waitlisted passengers may travel along with the confirmed passenger. He also suggested that passengers can opt for partial cancellation of waitlisted tickets and claim refunds if they choose not to travel.

However, a clarification obtained through Rail Madad, Indian Railways' grievance redressal platform, presents a different picture.

According to information shared by a railway representative through the 139 helpline, only passengers holding a confirmed ticket are officially permitted to travel. Waitlisted passengers do not automatically gain travel rights merely because another passenger on the same PNR has a confirmed berth. If they travel without a valid confirmed reservation, they may be treated as passengers without proper authority and could be required to pay the applicable fare and penalty.

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The issue revolves around what is commonly known as a "partially confirmed" ticket. Indian Railways allows up to six passengers to be booked under a single PNR in general reservations and up to four passengers under Tatkal bookings. When some passengers receive confirmed berths while others remain on the waiting list, confusion often arises over the status of the remaining travellers.

Railway reservation rules state that accommodation is allotted by the computerized reservation system, and berth allocation is based on predefined criteria. A confirmed berth guarantees travel only for the passenger whose reservation has been confirmed. There is no provision guaranteeing accommodation for other waitlisted passengers under the same PNR.

Railway experts note that in practice, some TTEs may allow waitlisted family members to continue the journey if seats remain vacant after accommodating RAC and other eligible passengers. However, this is a discretionary operational decision and should not be interpreted as an official entitlement.

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Passengers should also remember that if waitlisted tickets are cancelled and refunds are processed, those passengers cannot travel using the cancelled tickets. Similarly, if all passengers on a PNR remain waitlisted and no berth is confirmed, travel is generally not permitted once the booking is cancelled under railway rules.

The takeaway for passengers is simple: a confirmed ticket guarantees travel only for the confirmed passenger. While on-ground practices may vary, travellers should rely on official railway rules rather than viral social media claims when planning their journey.