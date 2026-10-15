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'Particularly disturbing': India condemns mass shooting plot against Hindu temple in US

'Particularly disturbing': India condemns mass shooting plot against Hindu temple in US

This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US, says MEA

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 3:59 PM IST
'Particularly disturbing': India condemns mass shooting plot against Hindu temple in USHindu temple shooting plot in US: India raises alarm over racist threats against Indian community

India on Thursday expressed serious concern over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois, calling the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the threat "particularly disturbing."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged US authorities to thoroughly investigate the case and take steps to protect the Indian community.

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"We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois," the MEA said in a statement.

"The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing," it added.

The statement came after US police arrested a 19-year-old man, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, from Palatine, Illinois, on October 11. He is accused of planning a mass shooting that could have targeted a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area, near Chicago.

The MEA acknowledged the action taken by American law enforcement agencies, including the suspect's arrest and the charges filed against him.

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"This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community," the ministry said.

It called on US authorities to bring those responsible to justice and take measures to prevent similar incidents.

What happened in Illinois?

Reuters reported that Paporakis was arrested on Sunday after an individual alerted police about disturbing electronic communications received from him.

Investigators said the suspect had shared a document outlining an alleged plan for a mass shooting, along with images of firearms and tactical equipment.

During a search of his residence, police recovered a rifle, several loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a tactical vest containing body armour.

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Police also recovered material displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

Investigators examined a document attributed to Paporakis titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)." Police said it contained white supremacist and extremist statements, including references to violence against people of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent.

Authorities believe the suspect may have been planning an attack on October 11, potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship in Aurora. However, police said the specific intended location had not been confirmed and remained under investigation.

Paporakis has been charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon. A judge ordered him detained following a hearing on Wednesday.

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 3:59 PM IST
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