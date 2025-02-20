Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra among 6 ministers who'll take oath today. All eyes on Finance, PwD as Yamuna takes centrestage

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta is all set to take oath as the next Delhi CM at the Ramlila Maidan today. Along with her, 6 BJP leaders will take oath as cabinet ministers today. The development was confirmed via President Droupadi Murmu's notification regarding the same.

The BJP leaders who are going to take oath as ministers are Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravindra Raj, Ashish Sood, and Pankaj Singh. All eyes will be on who will get the finance and PwD portfolios as cleaning of the river Yamuna became the focal point.

Portfolios have not been assigned yet to the ministers. The oath taking ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders. Former CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi have also been invited.

When asked about the multiple challenges that the BJP has on its hands, Rekha Gupta said that policy and political will are the two factors that are critical to governance.

Gupta told AajTak: "Under the leadership of PM Modi, both our policies and intent are crystal clear. With the guidance of the Prime Minister, all 48 BJP MLAs in Delhi will work relentlessly to fulfill our commitments and bring real change to the people of Delhi."

Parvesh Verma, the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, defeated AAP chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat by a margin of 4,089 votes. Kapil Mishra trounced AAP's Manoj Kumar Tyagi by a margin of 23,355 votes in the Karawal Nagar seat.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa won from the Rajouri Garden assembly seat by a margin of 18,190 votes whereas Ravinder Indraj Singh won from Bawana by a margin of 31,475 votes.

Ashish Sood, one of the top Punjabi faces of Delhi BJP, won from Janakpuri by a margin of 18,766 votes. Pankaj Singh won from the Vikaspuri assembly seat by a margin of 12,876 votes.

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta won from the Shalimar Bagh assembly seat by a margin of 29,595 votes. The BJP came back to power with a bang in Delhi after a gap of 27 years.

Of the total 70 assembly seats, the saffron party won 48 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was reduced to 22 seats and the Congress could not secure even a single seat in the Delhi assembly elections 2025.