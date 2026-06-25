'Passport has never been proof of citizenship': PMO source clarifies after MEA statement sparks outrage

A routine clarification from the Ministry of External Affairs has turned into a full-blown debate over what it actually means to prove Indian citizenship, and the government is pushing back hard against what it calls a misreading of settled law.

PMO source: 'The passport has never been proof of citizenship'

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Responding to the controversy, a PMO source said, "It was not decided yesterday that the Passport is not a proof of citizenship. It was not even decided in the last 12 years. The Passport has never been a proof of citizenship. The Passport Act 1967 says that passports can be given to non-citizens. Judgments of the Bombay HC from 2013 have made it clear that passport is not a proof of citizenship. Please inform and educate your audience rather than amplify uninformed quips and commentary," the source said.

BJP's Amit Malviya: 'A reality check'

Amit Malviya, national convener of the BJP's IT cell, made a similar argument in a detailed post on X, framing the backlash as a misunderstanding of long-settled law rather than a new policy.

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"For the 'kagaz nahin dikhayenge' brigade outraging over the Ministry of External Affairs' statement that a passport is not proof of citizenship, here is a reality check. The MEA has not announced a new policy. It has merely reiterated a settled legal position," he wrote.

DO CHECKOUT: If a passport isn’t citizenship proof, what is? Here’s what Indians should know

He went on to lay out the legal basis in detail: "Indian courts have repeatedly held that a passport is not conclusive proof of citizenship. The Bombay High Court made this clear in 2013 and reaffirmed the principle subsequently: citizenship is determined under the Citizenship Act, 1955, based on eligibility and supporting evidence, not by the mere possession of a single document."

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Malviya also pointed to the statutory basis for the distinction. "The statutory position is equally clear. Under the Passports Act, 1967, the Central Government has the power in specified circumstances to issue a passport or travel document even to a non-citizen. The law itself therefore recognises that possession of a passport cannot, by definition, be treated as conclusive proof of citizenship."

For the “kagaz nahin dikhayenge” brigade outraging over the Ministry of External Affairs’ statement that a passport is not proof of citizenship, here is a reality check.



The MEA has not announced a new policy. It has merely reiterated a settled legal position.



Indian courts… pic.twitter.com/nioEleKm65 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 25, 2026

So what actually proves Indian citizenship?

The controversy traces back to a clarification issued by the MEA on the occasion of Passport Seva Divas, where the ministry stressed that while passports are issued only to Indian citizens, their primary purpose is to facilitate international travel and verify nationality abroad, not to serve as standalone proof of citizenship.

DON'T MISS: Passport is issued to citizens, but it does not prove citizenship: Here’s why

That clarification has revived a broader question: if a passport isn't conclusive, what is? The short answer is that there is no single document.

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Unlike some countries, India has no universal citizenship certificate that every citizen holds. Citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955, under which a person may acquire it by birth, descent, registration, naturalisation, or incorporation of territory, meaning the relevant proof varies depending on how and when a person became a citizen.

Commonly relied-upon documents include a birth certificate issued by a competent authority, a citizenship certificate in cases of registration or naturalisation, an Indian passport (though not treated as conclusive on its own), documents establishing the citizenship status of parents where relevant, the Electoral Photo Identity Card or Voter ID, and supporting records such as school certificates and domicile documents.