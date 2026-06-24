Passport is issued to citizens, but it does not prove citizenship: Here’s why

A passport is issued only to Indian citizens, but it does not serve as a conclusive document to establish citizenship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified on the 14th Passport Seva Divas on Wednesday.

The clarification has sparked a discussion on social media over what documents can be considered final proof of Indian citizenship, with the issue remaining a subject of debate.

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The MEA said a passport is primarily a travel document issued by the government to enable international travel. While only Indian citizens are eligible to receive one, the document itself does not determine or certify citizenship.

A note printed on the back flap of Indian passports also states that the passport remains the "property of the Government of India" and must be surrendered if and when the government orders so.

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Passport Seva Divas: MEA highlights digital transformation

Marking the 14th Passport Seva Divas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the expansion and modernisation of India's passport services, saying the government has focused on making the process faster, transparent and citizen-friendly.

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The day marks the anniversary of the enactment of the Passports Act, 1967, which provides the legal framework for issuing passports and travel documents in India.

Jaishankar credited the Passport Seva Programme's growth to the vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" and said the Ministry of External Affairs has achieved major digital milestones.

He said the upgraded Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0) has been operationalised across the country, while the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0) has been introduced at Indian diplomatic missions worldwide.

Chip-enabled e-passports rolled out

Jaishankar said the rollout of chip-enabled e-passports is one of the key changes in India's passport system, aimed at improving security and authentication.

Over 545 Passport Seva Kendras expanded across India

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The External Affairs Minister said the government has expanded passport services through a network of more than 545 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs).

He added that Passport Mobile Vans have also been deployed to improve access in rural and remote areas.

"We continue to expand our infrastructure via an extensive network of 545 plus Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKS). Complemented by the deployment of Passport Mobile Vans, we are actively bridging the last-mile connectivity gap. This brings reliable, flexible, and convenient services to the farthest corners and rural heartlands of our country. I am delighted to note that the annual passport issuance volume has surged to more than 138 lakh in FY 2025-26 compared to 83 lakh in FY 2013-14, a testament to Ministry's commitment towards meeting the aspirations of a globalising India," he wrote.

Jaishankar also praised officials of the Ministry, the Central Passport Organisation and partner agencies, reiterating the programme's guiding principle: "Surakshit Passport, Sugam Seva, Sashakt Nagrik" (Secure Passport, Easy Service, Empowered Citizen).

Citizenship proof debate continues

The MEA's clarification comes amid a larger discussion around documents used as proof of citizenship.

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Earlier this year, during hearings related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, the Supreme Court observed that Aadhaar is not conclusive proof of citizenship and is primarily an identity document.

Similarly, a voter ID card is not treated as a citizenship document. It mainly functions as an identity and residence document and allows citizens to participate in elections.

The debate over what qualifies as final proof of citizenship remains unresolved, with different government documents serving different purposes.

(With inputs from ANI)