Patna the only exception: Women outvote men in 37 of 38 districts of Bihar

Women voters have outnumbered men across most districts of Bihar in the recently held assembly elections, with the Election Commission data showing that female turnout was significantly higher in 37 out of 38 districts. The state recorded a historic overall turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest ever in Bihar's electoral history.

As per the Election Commission, 71.78 per cent of women exercised their franchise compared to 62.98 per cent of men. Bihar's 243 assembly seats went to polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Results will be declared today (November 14).

In the first phase of polling across 121 constituencies, women's turnout was 69.04 per cent, while the figure for men was 61.56 per cent. The second phase witnessed an even higher participation from women at 74.56 per cent, compared to 64.41 per cent among men.

Patna stood out as the only district where men voted more than women, recording 60.05 per cent male turnout against 57.88 per cent female turnout.

According to the Election Commission’s gender-wise district data, Supaul district recorded the widest gap between male and female voters at 20.71 per cent, with 83.69 per cent women casting their votes compared to 62.98 per cent men.

Several other districts reported double-digit gaps in favour of women. The difference was 19.5 per cent in Kishanganj, 18.4 per cent in Madhubani, 17.72 per cent in Gopalganj, 14.43 per cent in Araria, 14.41 per cent in Darbhanga, and 14.24 per cent in Madhepura.

Another ten districts saw women voter turnout exceeding men by more than 10 per cent. These included Siwan (13.83 per cent), Purnea (13.36), Sheohar (12.48), Sitamarhi (12.43), Saharsa (12.37), Purvi Champaran (11.13), Paschim Champaran (11.03), Khagaria (10.66), Samastipur (10.64), and Banka (10.53).

Kishanganj district reported the highest women voter turnout at 88.57 per cent, followed closely by Katihar (84.13), Supaul (83.69), Purnea (83.66), Araria (78.27), Paschim Champaran (77.74), and Purvi Champaran (77.49).

The EC said the strong participation of women voters reflects a consistent upward trend witnessed in Bihar over the past elections, where women have increasingly turned out in greater numbers than men.

