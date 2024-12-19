'People screaming for help, crying': First responders on 'horrid' Mumbai ferry tragedy that killed 13

A tragic maritime accident unfolded off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of 13 individuals and the rescue of 99 others. The incident occurred around 4 PM when a Navy craft, undergoing engine trials, lost control and collided with the passenger ferry Neel Kamal near Karanja.

Related Articles

The Neel Kamal was transporting passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination, when the collision took place near Butcher Island, approximately 45 minutes after departure.

Eyewitness accounts from boat drivers who rushed to the scene describe a chaotic and horrifying situation. Arif Bamane, a driver of the Mumbai Port Trust (MBPT) pilot boat Poorva, recounted the traumatic experience.

“When we reached there, the situation was tragic and completely chaotic. People were screaming for help, and some were crying,” he said. Bamane described a small girl who was unresponsive due to water in her lungs. He and other rescuers performed chest compressions, ultimately reviving her.

Bamane emphasised the urgency of prioritising women and children during the rescue. His team, consisting of just four members, managed to rescue around 20 to 25 individuals before other boats arrived. Among those in distress, he noted, were three to four foreigners.

Iqbal Gothekar, a driver of a small tourist boat, was also among the first responders to the scene. He had departed from Elephanta Island shortly before the accident and arrived within 25 to 30 minutes. “The people on the capsised boat were frantically waving their hands for help,” Gothekar recounted. His boat successfully rescued 16 people, who were later taken to a police post at the Gateway of India.

Both Bamane and Gothekar expressed their shock at the scale of the tragedy. Bamane, with 18 years of experience, stated, “This is the biggest rescue operation that I have seen so far.” Gothekar, who has been a boat driver since 2004, added, “In my career, I have never witnessed such an incident.”

The Navy confirmed the collision and the subsequent rescue operations, which involved multiple vessels responding to the emergency.

The capsized ferry had a capacity of 80 persons and departed from the Gateway of India for Elephanta Island about 45 minutes before the incident, which occurred near Butcher Island, according to sources.

(With PTI inputs)