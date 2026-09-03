Petrol, diesel prices today, September 3: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

Metro City Rates

In Mumbai, petrol is available at ₹111.21 per litre, marking the same rate as the previous day’s rate. Diesel in the financial capital is priced at ₹97.83 per litre, the same as yesterday’s rate. Delhi sees petrol at ₹102.12 per litre and diesel at ₹95.2 per litre, reflecting the capital’s relatively lower fuel costs compared to other metros.

City Petrol Price (₹/L) Diesel Price (₹/L) Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Delhi 102.12 95.20 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Chennai 107.77 99.55 Bengaluru 111.68 99.56 Hyderabad 115.69 103.82

In other major cities, including Bengaluru records petrol at ₹111.68 per litre and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre, while Hyderabad sees the highest metro rates with petrol at ₹115.69 per litre and diesel at ₹103.82 per litre. Kolkata’s diesel rate stands at ₹99.82 per litre, while Chennai’s is ₹99.55 per litre, both slightly down from yesterday’s rate.

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What This Means for You

With Brent crude trading around $91.87 per barrel, fuel prices have remained relatively stable over the past week. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is a key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

For daily commuters, this means no major shock at the pump, though prices remain elevated compared to previous years. Consumers are advised to monitor local rates, as city-specific taxes can cause variations even within the same state.

Why do prices differ across different cities?

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On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.