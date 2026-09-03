Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
world
India produces over 1.14 billion tonnes of fuel: Where it stands among world’s top producers

India produces over 1.14 billion tonnes of fuel: Where it stands among world’s top producers

India's position at No. 4 highlights the continuing importance of coal to the country's energy system. At 1.085 billion tonnes, coal accounted for roughly 95% of India's combined fuel output by weight in the ranking

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 4:30 AM IST
India produces over 1.14 billion tonnes of fuel: Where it stands among world’s top producersIndia has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest producer of fuel by weight

India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest producer of fuel by weight, with its vast coal output putting it ahead of major energy-producing nations such as Indonesia, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, according to a new ranking based on 2024 production data by Visual Capitalist.

India ranks fourth in global fuel production

Advertisement

India produced around 1.14 billion metric tonnes of mineral fuels in 2024, comprising coal, crude oil and natural gas. This placed India fourth globally, behind China, the United States, and Russia.

READ THIS: India’s minimum wage vs US, China and Japan: How much do workers earn in purchasing-power terms?

Coal accounts for the overwhelming share of India’s fuel production. The country produced approximately 1.085 billion tonnes of coal, compared with just 28.9 million tonnes of oil and 28.8 million tonnes of natural gas.

World’s top fuel producers by weight

Combined coal, oil and natural gas production in 2024.

Source: Visual Capitalist; data sourced from the Austrian Ministry of Finance.

Advertisement

China leads by a huge margin

China topped the global ranking by a substantial distance, producing 4.81 billion metric tonnes of fuel in 2024. Its output included about 4.4 billion tonnes of coal, making coal the dominant driver of its position.

The United States ranked second with 2.28 billion tonnes, but its production mix was markedly different. It produced 948.8 million tonnes of oil and 854.6 million tonnes of natural gas, alongside 473.8 million tonnes of coal.

Russia stood third with 1.46 billion tonnes, supported by 523 million tonnes of oil, 509.4 million tonnes of natural gas, and 426.6 million tonnes of coal.

ALSO READ: Not US, not Canada: This country is the world's best for women; Here's what makes it No. 1

Advertisement

India’s fuel production is overwhelmingly coal-driven

India's position at No. 4 highlights the continuing importance of coal to the country's energy system. At 1.085 billion tonnes, coal accounted for roughly 95% of India's combined fuel output by weight in the ranking.

India was followed by Indonesia at 921.4 million tonnes. Australia, Saudi Arabia and Canada occupied the next positions, while Iran and South Africa rounded out the top 10.

Top five countries dominate global output

The ranking shows how concentrated global mineral-fuel production remains. China, the US, Russia, India and Indonesia together produced approximately 10.6 billion tonnes of coal, oil and natural gas in 2024, accounting for around 63% of global output by weight. The top 25 producers represented about 91% of global production.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 4:30 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more