Petrol near Rs 114! Check India’s costliest cities after fresh fuel price hike

Indian consumers are facing another jump in fuel expenses, with petrol prices in several cities now moving dangerously close to the ₹114-per-litre mark after the latest revision. In the second increase in less than a week, petrol and diesel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre, pushing rates higher across states and widening the gap between India’s cheapest and most expensive fuel markets.

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The latest hike has once again highlighted the sharp regional differences in fuel prices driven by state taxes and local levies. Chittoor has now become India’s costliest fuel market on record, with petrol touching ₹114.48 per litre after the latest increase.

Chittoor appears to be India’s costliest city for diesel as well, with diesel priced at ₹102.21 per litre, surpassing Vijayawada’s earlier record of ₹101.12 per litre.

While consumers in Delhi continue to benefit from comparatively lower prices, several districts across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and central India are now paying substantially more.

Vijayawada

Vijayawada continues to remain among the most closely watched fuel markets due to its elevated prices. Petrol in the city stood at ₹113.40 per litre, while diesel rose to ₹101.12 per litre after the latest revision.

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Fuel data had earlier identified Vijayawada as recording the highest petrol price in India in 2026 at ₹113.40 per litre, while diesel prices there also ranked among the highest nationwide. However, Chittoor has now surpassed Vijayawada and currently holds the record for India’s highest petrol price at ₹114.48 per litre.

Compared with Delhi, where petrol now costs ₹98.64 per litre, motorists in Vijayawada are paying nearly ₹15 more per litre. For consumers with daily commuting needs and transport businesses operating larger fleets, the difference becomes meaningful over time.

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Andhra Pradesh

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Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the most expensive regions for fuel buyers after the latest increase, with a cluster of cities now reporting petrol prices above ₹114 per litre.

Chittoor recorded the highest petrol price at ₹114.48 per litre, followed by Nellore at ₹114.29 and Kakinada at ₹114.24. Kurnool reported ₹114.10, Machilipatnam stood at ₹114.09, while Eluru touched ₹114.06 per litre.

Other cities in the state also remained elevated. Guntur recorded ₹113.82, Anantapur stood at ₹113.76, Srikakulam at ₹113.66, Vijayawada at ₹113.40, Vizianagaram at ₹113.21, Kadapa at ₹112.77, Vizag at ₹112.78, and Ongole at ₹112.84 per litre.

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The figures show how a broad section of Andhra Pradesh is now witnessing fuel prices at levels substantially above the national average.

Telangana, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh

Neighbouring Telangana also continued to report elevated fuel rates. Nizamabad recorded petrol at ₹113.13 per litre, while Sangareddy and Mahabubnagar stood at ₹112.92 and ₹112.78 respectively. Diesel prices in several Telangana districts crossed ₹100 per litre, increasing operating costs for consumers and transport operators.

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Kerala also remained among India’s expensive fuel markets. Trivandrum reported petrol at ₹111.51 per litre, while diesel touched ₹100.28. Across the state, several cities continued to remain above the ₹110 mark.

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Madhya Pradesh witnessed similar trends, with districts including Mandla, Chhatarpur and Seoni recording petrol prices above ₹112 per litre.

Kolkata costliest among metros

Among India’s major metropolitan centres, Kolkata remained the costliest with petrol at ₹109.70 per litre, followed by Mumbai at ₹107.59 and Chennai at ₹104.49. Delhi continued to remain the cheapest major fuel market at ₹98.64 per litre, while diesel stood at ₹91.58.

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Fuel prices differ significantly across states because petrol and diesel continue to remain outside the GST framework. State-level VAT, local cesses, dealer commissions and transportation costs all contribute to regional variations.

With fuel prices nearing ₹114 in multiple cities and repeated hikes taking place within days, the burden on consumers in high-tax regions is becoming increasingly visible.