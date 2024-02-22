Petrol pump dealers association strike put on hold in Punjab after fuel shortage, panic buying

The Petrol Pump Dealer Association (PPDA) in Punjab has delayed their planned statewide strike following the scheduling of a meeting with Oil Companies. The strike was initially called due to demands for an increase in dealer commissions.

However, the Association has chosen to wait until after the meeting, which is due to take place today, before taking further action. If the meeting does not yield satisfactory results, the strike is set to recommence on February 29, Mint reported.

The Association's chairman, Ashok Sachdeva, highlighted that fuel prices have remained steady since 2017, while diesel has maintained a price of Rs 2 per litre.

This announcement follows a decision by dealers on February 15 to cease purchasing fuel from oil companies, a protest move that has led to fuel shortages for consumers. This led to panic buying among residents, resulting in long queues outside fuel stations in cities like Ludhiana on Wednesday.

This disrupted fuel supply to the public across the state on Thursday. Ashok Sachdeva, Chairman, Petroleum Pump Dealers Association, Punjab, stated that it has been seven years without any increase in the commission of fuel dealers.

He further stated that no dealer will purchase fuel from oil companies on February 15 and that all pumps in Punjab will be closed on February 22. He also added that they expect more states to join the protest by evening. Sachdeva warned that if the government does not respond, the association might extend the strike.

Simultaneously, farmers in Punjab have resumed their protests, demanding a legal guarantee for a minimum support price for crops and a waiver of farm debt. One young farmer has been reported dead and several others injured at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border following a clash with security personnel.

