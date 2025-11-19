Photo shows Dr Shaheen Shahid, Muzammil Shakeel buying Brezza seized from Al-Falah University

A new photograph has emerged showing Dr Shaheen Shahid, who was arrested in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast, purchasing a brand-new Maruti Brezza. The image, exclusively obtained by India Today, captured at a showroom, also features Muzammil Shakeel, another individual detained from Al-Falah University, as they received the keys and registration documents for the vehicle. The Maruti Brezza was officially registered in Haryana on 25 September, according to records.

Investigators allege that the Maruti Brezza was among several vehicles used to transport explosives by those accused in the case. The vehicle was subsequently discovered parked at Al-Falah University, from which police recovered a large quantity of explosives hours before the blast near the Red Fort occurred. A Krinkov rifle was also retrieved from a Maruti Suzuki at the university, and authorities state that this vehicle belonged to Shaheen.

Authorities have described Shaheen as a central figure in a 'white-collar' terror module allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a group based in Pakistan. She is accused of being tasked with creating and leading a women’s recruitment wing for JeM in India. The investigation has further revealed that the network was planning multiple car blasts across various cities, and several vehicles have already been recovered by police.

As part of the ongoing probe, it is reported that the accused network was allegedly planning a significant fidayeen attack for December 6. Dr Shaheen Shahid, alongside key operatives connected to the Red Fort blast, including Dr Umar un Nabi of Al-Falah Medical College, has been identified as playing a central role in the plot. Since the explosion on November 10, which killed 14 people, multiple arrests have been made among doctors associated with Al-Falah Medical College, including Shaheen and Muzammil.

The Red Fort incident involved a car loaded with improvised explosive devices (IEDs), driven by Dr Umar, which detonated near the historic site. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in coordination with several state police forces, is leading a comprehensive investigation into what they describe as a 'white-collar' terror network.