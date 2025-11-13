Red Fort blast: Brezza used for recce found inside Al-Falah University, say sources

A Maruti Brezza believed to have been used by the Red Fort car bomber for reconnaissance was found parked inside Haryana's Al-Falah University. The discovery follows an extensive manhunt by police and brings the total number of vehicles linked to the case to three, after the earlier identification of a Hyundai i20 and a Ford EcoSport.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The search for the Brezza involved coordination between several Delhi Police teams and other agencies operating across the National Capital Region and neighbouring states.

On Monday evening, Dr Umar un Nabi detonated a white Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort, resulting in 13 fatalities. The Ford EcoSport, also registered in the name of Dr Umar, was located in Haryana's Khandawali village after a prolonged search. Police believe each vehicle played a specific role in the planning and execution of the attack.

Investigators have been analysing surveillance footage, tracking vehicle registrations, and working with regional law enforcement to piece together the suspects' movements.

The operation saw a major development on Thursday morning when Faridabad Police detained Faheem, the individual who parked the EcoSport. He is reportedly related to Dr Umar, and is being questioned to determine his role in the logistics and planning related to the vehicle’s use.

Advertisement

Intelligence agencies indicate that Dr Umar and his accomplices may have used the EcoSport for transporting and storing ammonium nitrate.