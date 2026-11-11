Planning a Vande Bharat sleeper trip? Check these new reservation rules first

Indian Railways has not provided a Tatkal booking quota on Vande Bharat Sleeper services. Travellers can reserve tickets only through the regular reservation system during the Advance Reservation Period up to 60 days before departure.

This means last-minute travellers cannot rely on the Tatkal option that is available on many conventional trains. All available berths are offered under the general quota, and bookings must be made in advance.

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Only Confirmed Tickets

Unlike regular long-distance trains, Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will not issue RAC, waitlisted or partially confirmed tickets. According to the Railway Board, only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board.

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Passengers should therefore avoid assuming that a waitlisted or RAC ticket will eventually clear before departure. If confirmed accommodation is not available at the time of booking, they will not be able to secure a place on the train through these categories.

Fixed Fares, No Dynamic Pricing

Another key difference is pricing. The Vande Bharat Sleeper will not follow the flexi-fare or dynamic-pricing model used on some premium services, so fares will remain fixed rather than rising closer to the journey date or with demand.

This offers greater fare certainty for passengers who book early. However, it also means there is no Tatkal-style premium booking option for travellers who decide to travel at short notice.

Cancellation Charges Apply

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Passengers should also factor cancellation charges into their plans. The applicable rules say that cancelling more than 72 hours before departure attracts a 25 per cent deduction; cancellations between 8 and 72 hours before departure attract a 50 per cent deduction.

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within eight hours of the train’s departure, no refund is provided.

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What Passengers Should Check

Before booking, travellers should confirm: