'Please don't follow random influencers': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's stroke prompts doctors' warning

Dr CS Pramesh, a director at Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital, urged Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath not to heed the advice of 'random influencers'. This came after a social media influencer's advice to Mr Kamath was refuted by several doctors.

Zerodha co-founder and CEO, Nithin Kamath, on Monday disclosed that he suffered a mild stroke six weeks ago. Dr Pramesh pointed out the dangers of following unscientific advice.

"A thread that demonstrates how life threatening social media can be... Please don't follow random 'influencers' who don't have true science to back them beyond 'Trust me, bro'," Dr Pramesh said on X (formerly Twitter).

Dr CS Pramesh also flagged another post on X as not being backed by science. "Zero true science to back this. Don't fall for influencers without science background," he said.

Senior cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy also cautioned against the influencer's recommendations, emphasising the need for relaxation and work-life balance.

"When I spoke against 72 hour work week sometime ago, there were many people up in arms and called me what all names. But the fact remains that there needs to be work life balance. There needs to be time to relax, unwind and sleep. For all that you need spare time," Dr Krishnamurthy said on X.

Nithin Kamath health update

Kamath shared his ongoing recovery journey with two contrasting pictures - one from his hospital bed and another of him on a treadmill. In his post, he said that suffered a mild stroke around six weeks ago.

Kamath explained that the death of his father, lack of sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out could be the possible reasons. He is currently in recovery and expects to be fully recovered in three to six months.

"I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he said.

Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons.



He highlighted the importance of knowing when to slow down, despite maintaining good health and fitness. Nithin Kamath's post about his health situation has garnered over two lakh views and three thousand likes.