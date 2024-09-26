'PM Modi already inaugurated Pune Metro five time, this would've been sixth': Supriya Sule's jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Pune on Thursday was abruptly cancelled due to heavy rainfall, prompting sharp criticism from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule. Sule remarked that the Prime Minister had already inaugurated the Pune metro project five times, suggesting that his visit would have marked the sixth inauguration of the same initiative.

"The inauguration of the metro for which PM Modi was scheduled to visit Pune has already been done five times. It would have been the sixth time he came for the same work," Sule stated during a press conference.

Sule further criticized the BJP-Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government for attempting to schedule time with a "busy person" like the Prime Minister for what she described as a redundant event. "It is shocking that the Maharashtra government was seeking time from a busy person like the PM for the same task," she added.

The Prime Minister was expected to flag off the metro train line from District Court to Swargate and launch development projects worth ₹22,600 crore. However, the heavy rains that struck Pune on Wednesday evening led to waterlogging at the SP College ground, the venue for the event.

Pune divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar confirmed the cancellation, stating, "The PM's visit to Pune has been cancelled and the program officially postponed."

Maharashtra Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane explained that the decision was made in light of the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Thursday, emphasizing the need to ensure public safety amid potential weather-related disruptions.