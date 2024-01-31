PM Modi asks MPs ‘habitual of creating disturbances’ to introspect on what they have done in 10 yrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the Parliament’s Budget Session, asked MPs “habitual of creating disturbances” to introspect. He further added that the country is touching new heights of progress and the journey of "inclusive and all-round" development will continue.

"Those habitual of creating disturbances, those who disrobe democratic values, all such honourable MPs must certainly introspect in this last session of Parliament of what they have done in the last ten years," said PM Modi, ahead of Budget 2024 session. He pointed out that the full-fledged Budget will be presented after the new government is formed.

He said that those who have contributed productively to the Parliament will be remembered by all but the ones who caused disruptions will hardly be remembered.

PM Modi said that the Budget session that began today, is an opportunity for repentance and to leave positive footprints. “I urge all the MPs not to miss this opportunity and perform their best," he added.

"I am of the firm belief that the country is moving forward and touching new heights of progress...the country is experiencing all-round and inclusive development," he said.

The prime minister hailed President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation of the Interim Budget as a celebration of ‘nari shakti’. He also spoke about the women’s reservation bill that was passed in the new Parliament building in the Winter Session.

The Budget Session of the Parliament, the last of the present Lok Sabha, began with an address by President Murmu to a joint sitting of the members of both the houses of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(With PTI inputs)

