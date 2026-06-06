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PM Modi chairs PM-EAC meet amid West Asia crisis, reviews strategies to sustain growth

PM Modi chairs PM-EAC meet amid West Asia crisis, reviews strategies to sustain growth

The council reviewed the evolving global economic landscape, assessing potential impacts on energy markets, supply chains, inflation, and trade flows. Discussions emphasized measures to strengthen domestic economic activity, support investment, boost productivity, and improve the business environment. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 6, 2026 3:22 PM IST
PM Modi chairs PM-EAC meet amid West Asia crisis, reviews strategies to sustain growthHighlighting self-reliance, the Prime Minister underlined investments in energy infrastructure, nuclear power, and domestic manufacturing as key strategies to mitigate vulnerabilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC), bringing together leading economists and policy experts to discuss strategies for sustaining India’s economic growth amid rising global uncertainties, including the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

The council reviewed the evolving global economic landscape, with particular focus on energy markets, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and trade flows. Members analyzed potential impacts of geopolitical developments on India’s macroeconomic stability, highlighting the need for targeted policy interventions to safeguard domestic economic activity.

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During the discussions, Modi underscored the importance of self-reliance, advocating for strategic investments in energy infrastructure, nuclear power, and domestic manufacturing. He urged the public to conserve fuel and make greater use of public transport to reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

The meeting also emphasized reforms to enhance India’s investment climate, reduce compliance burdens, improve service delivery, and bolster productivity. Modi reiterated the need for long-term measures to strengthen the economy’s fundamentals, ensuring resilience against global shocks and crises.

Participants highlighted that despite external uncertainties, India’s domestic economy continues to present robust opportunities for investment and growth. Modi emphasized vigilance and proactive policy measures, stressing that sustained reforms will be crucial in navigating global disruptions while maintaining India’s trajectory of growth.

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The PM-EAC meeting concluded with agreement on the importance of continued economic reforms, strategic investments, and close monitoring of global developments to secure India’s economic future.

Published on: Jun 6, 2026 3:21 PM IST
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