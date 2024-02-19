PM Modi expected to visit Sandeshkhali to meet victims, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, according to Suvendu Adhikari, the state's Leader of Opposition. He will meet with women from Sandeshkhali who have accused TMC leaders of sexual violence.

Adhikari revealed the plan in an interview with India Today TV, mentioning that arrangements are underway for the Prime Minister's visit. The Prime Minister’s Office will finalise the dates. It has been reported that Modi will visit Barasat in North 24 Parganas on March 7.

Adhikari will also visit Sandeshkhali, accompanied by four to five MLAs, after receiving permission from the Calcutta High Court. He had been previously prevented from visiting the village by the police.

The BJP’s state unit criticized the ruling TMC over the Sandeshkhali issue, claiming that Hindu women are being targeted and sexually assaulted. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee stated in a Delhi press conference that the homes of the alleged victims are being looted after they gave news interviews.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, blamed the BJP for orchestrating the unrest in Sandeshkhali with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

While the situation in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, is gradually returning to normalcy after a week of protests alleging TMC-led atrocities and sexual harassment, the police are maintaining a vigilant presence in the area.

Accusations from a significant number of women in Sandeshkhali pointed towards Trinamool Congress figure Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters, accusing them of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" under coercion.

Shajahan Sheikh has been on the run since a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials during a raid related to a ration scam on January 5.

In response to the situation, the National Commission for Women (NCW) visited the area. However, the TMC dismissed the visit as politically motivated, with spokesperson Kunal Ghosh questioning the promptness of the NCW's visits to West Bengal compared to BJP-ruled states.

Also Read: Paytm crisis: Only KYC lapses, ED finds no forex breaches at Paytm Payments Bank so far