PM Modi launches postage stamps on Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya and a book with stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from around the world ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. The books contains prominent designs like that of the Ram Mandir, Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', Sun, Sarayu River and Sculptures in and around the Temple.

The stamp book has been released to showcase the global popularity of Lord Ram across different societies. The 48-page book features stamps issued by over 20 countries, such as the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organizations like the UN.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world. Components of the design include the Ram Mandir, Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', Sun, Sarayu River and Sculptures in… pic.twitter.com/ISBKLFORG4 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

The designs mainly reflect the five physical elements of nature -- sky, air, fire, earth and water, known as ‘Panchabhutas’ and depicted through various design elements. These designs establish the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas essential for all manifestations in the postage stamps.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world.



Components of the design include the Ram Mandir, Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', Sun, Sarayu River and… pic.twitter.com/X2eZXJzTKz — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

Officials said that each stamp is adorned with a touch of elegance, featuring a gold leaf of sun rays and the Choupai, adding a majestic touch to the entire miniature sheet.

Preparations are currently being made for the consecration of the Ram Mandir. On Wednesday night, the idol arrived at the temple and a special Puja was conducted at the sanctum sanatorium before it is to be placed inside the garbha griha. Nripendra Mishra, the Chairperson of the Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee, mentioned that the idol is expected to be positioned at the sanctum sanctum on the third day, which falls on Thursday.

As per the schedule, a Ganeshambika Pujan will done and then the idol will be installed on a throne following "Mandap Pravesh" rituals. The rituals will start with "Jaladhivas" (cleansing the idol with water), Gandhadivas, (showering the idol with different essences) after which arti of the new idol will be performed in the evening.

The throne will be purified with Panchgavya, which are five elements i.e. milk, ghee, cow dung, gau mutra, and curd. Then "Vastu Pujan" of the mandap would be performed for "Vastu shanti" of the place and Yagya would start of the premises.

VIDEO | Ram Lalla's idol being taken inside the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya using a crane. The idol will be kept in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. pic.twitter.com/S2kbRngN8N — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2024

The Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Karnataka's Arun Yogiraj, is 51-inch-tall and is in the form of a five-year-old boy. PM Modi would serve as the chief yajman of the pran-pratishtha ceremony.

Also read: As Hotels Fill Up In The Holy City Of Ayodhya, A New ‘Tent City’ Gives Tourists Hope