PM Modi may visit Russia in early July, preparations underway in Kremlin: Report

The Kremlin is preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to visit Russia, Reuters reported on Tuesday. According to the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would announce dates for Modi's visit at a later date. In March this year, the Kremlin said that PM Modi had an open invitation to come to Russia and hold talks with President Vladimir Putin. Russia's RIA state news agency, citing a diplomatic source, said PM Modi may visit Russia in July.

Indian and Russian officials are looking at the possibility of a short visit to Russia by Prime Minister Modi in early July, diplomatic sources told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

If the visit takes place, it will be the first trip of Prime Minister Modi to Russia in nearly five years. Modi had last visited Russia in September 2019. The visit is being planned for the annual India-Russia Summit.

Russian media reported that active preparations were underway for Modi's visit to Russia. "I can confirm that we are preparing a visit by the Prime Minister of India," Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov said, according to RIA Novosti news agency. If the Prime Minister travels to Russia, then he and President Vladimir Putin are set to hold the India-Russia annual summit after a gap of three years.

The annual summit between the Prime Minister of India and the President of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries. The last summit was held on December 6, 2021 in New Delhi. President Putin had visited India to attend the summit.

After Modi returned for yet another term in Delhi, Russian President Putin congratulated the Prime Minister on the success in the general elections and conveyed best wishes for a historic third term. The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for further strengthening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in all areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

