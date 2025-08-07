PM Modi reacts to Trump's 50% tariffs: 'Prepared to pay the price...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first reaction to Trump's tariffs on India, which now totals to 50 per cent, said that India is prepared to pay the price. "For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," he said.

PM Modi’s response came during an address at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi. He was referring to the additional 25 per cent tariffs, on top of the 25 per cent tariffs announced by the US last week. While taking the overall tariffs to 50 per cent, Donald Trump also offered a lifeline to India – a team of negotiators from the US is scheduled to visit India on August 25 to discuss the trade deal. The trade deal, on the other hand, has been stretched on for longer than expected because of New Delhi’s resistance to opening up the dairy and agriculture sectors.

According to experts, there is a scope of the tariffs being slashed, provided India offers some concessions or opens up the dairy and agriculture sector as per the US’ demands. Opening up the sectors would pose a threat to the livelihoods of farmers, something PM Modi has strongly indicated India is not willing to do.