PM Modi speaks to Sandeshkhali victim and BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, calls her 'Shakti Swaroopa'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Rekha Patra, a BJP candidate from Basirhat and one of the Sandeshkhali victims. He spoke to her about her campaign preparations and support among the people of the BJP. During the call, Rekha shared the ordeals faced by women in Sandeshkhali. The Prime Minister called her Shakti Swaroopa.

Rekha Patra is an alleged victim of torture at the hands of arrested and now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh. She was among the most vocal protestors of Sandeshkhali, which comes under the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat. Now, the BJP has fielded her from Basirhat.

Patra told the Prime Minister that the situation in Sandeshkhali has been a matter of concern since 2011. "If we were allowed to vote freely then this situation would not have prevailed. I want to protect the honour of the people here. This fight will continue."

The police arrested Shibu Hazra, a local muscleman and Shajahan Sheikh's associate, based on Patra's complaint. She is also believed to have been part of the group that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of his public meeting in Barasat on March 6 and narrated the plight of Sandeshkhali women to the PM.

"Let (Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee wipe the tears of women like her, who are suffering in silence, and are subject to her apathy, before she asks for their vote,” Amit Malviya, the BJP’s West Bengal co-incharge, said in a post on X.

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district was on the boil for several days over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by Sheikh and his cohorts.

Sheikh was arrested by the state police last month in connection with an assault on Enforcement Directorate officers on January 5. The CBI is now investigating the case and Sheikh is now in the custody of the central agency.