Stock Market today: Gift Nifty up 46 points; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmarks indices are set to open with mild gains on Tuesday, after snapping a five-session losing run in the last trading session on the back of trade-related optimism and steady early earnings from IT majors. Traders will be looking at geopolitical cues for further clarity.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 46 points, or 0.16 per cent, up at 25,922, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Tuesday. A surge was seen in Asian stocks on Tuesday amid investor bullishness over all things AI. Nikkei zoomed nearly 3.5 per cent, while Hang Seng was up over a per cent. KOSPI rose nearly half a per cent.

Geopolitical developments and President Trump’s comments and actions will continue to influence markets. Trump’s weaponisation of tariffs have already impacted global trade and particularly countries which have been targeted with penal tariffs, said said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

The ​S&P 500 and Dow registered record closing highs on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.13 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 49,590.20, the S&P 500 gained 10.99 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 6,977.27 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 62.56 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 23,733.90.

The Fed could be pressured into lowering interest rates too far for too long. The unease was evident in the dollar index, which was stuck at 98.883 after losing 0.25 per cent overnight. The fracas over the Fed proved a boon for precious metals as gold broke above $4,600 an ounce for the first time, before steadying at $4,582.

Oil prices reached seven-week highs on worries that Iran's exports could decline as the sanctioned OPEC member cracks down on anti-government demonstrations. Brent added 0.5 per cent to $64.19 a barrel, while US crude rose 0.5 per cent to $59.81 per barrel.

Sentiment was shaped by a combination of global and bilateral developments. Markets will react to geopolitical developments and trade talks will also remain in focus, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "In the current environment of mixed cues and elevated volatility, a selective, stock-specific approach with disciplined risk management remains advisable."

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 3,638.40 crore on Monday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 5,839.32 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50 & Sensex outlook

"We are of the view that the intraday market texture is positive, but buy on dips and sell on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

On the downside, 25,650/83,500 and 25,600/83,300 would act as key support zones, while 25,900-25,950/84,300-84,500 could serve as immediate resistance areas for the bulls. However, below 25,600/83,300, sentiment could change. If that happens, traders may consider exiting their long positions, he said.

Strong buying near the day’s low led to a smart recovery in the market. On the daily chart, the index has formed a piercing line pattern, suggesting the possibility of a bullish reversal after a few days of selling pressure. On the hourly chart, the RSI has moved out of the oversold zone, indicating early signs of recovery, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"However, this half-session buying is not expected to change overall market sentiment. We would remain watchful, as the Nifty faces resistance in the 26,000–26,100 zone, where selling pressure may re-emerge. On the lower end, immediate and crucial support is placed at 25,650," it said.



Nifty Bank outlook

Bank Nifty formed a bullish Piercing line candlestick pattern as it rebounded from the lower band of the last two months range highlighting buying demand at lower levels. Going ahead a follow through strength will open upside towards the 60,000 levels in the coming sessions, said Bajaj Broking.

"We expect it to extend the consolidation within the 58,700–60,000 range. A decisive breakout above this range or a breakdown below it will provide clarity on the next directional move. Key short-term support zone lies at 59,000–58,700. This area is significant as it represents a confluence of the 50-day EMA and the previous month’s low, making it a crucial level to watch," it said.

Nifty Bank recovered strongly, highlighting robust buying interest on declines. Resistance for the index is seen at 59,800–59,900, while the 59,200–59,300 zone remains a crucial support area, said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst, Choice Broking. "The RSI at 51.40 is trending higher, supporting a buy-on-dips strategy, with strict risk management."