PM Modi speaks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, stresses on need to restore peace, stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday regarding the intensifying conflict in the Middle East, amid rising tensions that have repercussions for regional stability. Modi articulated India's stance against terrorism, asserting that "terrorism has no place in our world." He stressed the urgent need to prevent further escalation in the region and highlighted the importance of securing the safe release of all hostages.

"Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability," he tweeted.

The backdrop of this dialogue is a significant military escalation, marked by Israel's airstrikes against Hezbollah, which have intensified in response to perceived threats along the Israel-Lebanon border. Reports indicate that Israeli forces have targeted key Hezbollah infrastructure and leadership, including the group's chief, Hassan Nasrallah, demonstrating Israel's determination to mitigate the risks posed by Iranian-backed militias. The airstrikes are part of a broader strategy to dismantle Hezbollah's operational capabilities and ensure the security of Israeli border communities.

Amid this conflict, Israel is planning a limited ground operation in Lebanon, as communicated to U.S. officials. According to the Washington Post, this campaign aims to clear militant infrastructure along the border, contrasting sharply with the extensive military operations witnessed during the 2006 Lebanon War, which saw a lengthy and costly conflict initiated by a Hezbollah cross-border raid. That war resulted in significant casualties and destruction, prompting a large-scale Israeli military response.

This time, Israeli officials have indicated that the planned operation will be more targeted, focusing on specific threats rather than an all-out military campaign. Recent Israeli military actions have included limited raids in Lebanon, reflecting a calculated approach to minimize civilian casualties while addressing the immediate security threats posed by Hezbollah.

The conflict's complexity is further compounded by Iran's influential role in the region. Iran's support for Hezbollah and other militant groups has heightened tensions and complicated peace efforts. The Iranian government has consistently backed these factions, reinforcing their operational capabilities and emboldening their actions against Israel. As a result, the conflict not only poses a challenge for Israel but also raises concerns for neighboring countries and global powers seeking stability in the region.