'Our enemies thought we were like a spider web...': Netanyahu's first response to Israel's latest strike on Hezbollah

As Israel intensifies its operation on the terror group Hezbollah, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first statement in response to the attacks on the group's Lebanon headquarters, has reaffirmed the power and capacity of his nation.

He talked about how his enemies thought Israel was just a 'spider web,' but it's much more than that. Netanyahu's remarks came during his visit to the US and right before his departure back to Israel.

As the Times of Israel quoted, Netanyahu said, "Our enemies thought we were like a spider web. That’s what one of them used to say. What spider web are they talking about? We have tendons of steel — both of will and power."

On the other hand, the Israeli military also announced that it carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in the Beqaa Valley of Lebanon. According to reports, they targeted additional sites associated with Hezbollah after previously attacking the group's headquarters in Beirut, which is known to be the centre of their operations and where leader Hassan Nasrallah is based.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Hezbollah’s main military headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, with reports suggesting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah may have been present at the time.

Israeli media could not confirm Nasrallah's fate, though his targeting would mark a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, raising fears of a broader war.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that the headquarters was built beneath residential buildings, with Hezbollah allegedly using civilians as human shields.

Further, during these strikes, the IDF reported that they killed Muhammad Ali Ismail, the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit, along with his deputy, Hossein Ahmed Ismail, in southern Lebanon.

The strikes, the largest in Beirut in nearly a year, utilised bunker-buster bombs designed to penetrate underground structures. These explosions were felt across the capital and as far as Batroun, an hour's drive north of Beirut.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV reported the destruction of four buildings in the attack, with videos and images circulating that showed the devastation, including collapsed structures, burning rubble, and a car swallowed by a crater. Rescue efforts were underway, but details of casualties remained unclear at the time.