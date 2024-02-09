PM Modi surprises MPs with unexpected lunch at Parliament Canteen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made an unexpected gesture that pleasantly surprised his fellow Members of Parliament. During a seemingly ordinary day at the Parliament canteen, PM Modi invited MPs to join him for an impromptu lunch, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and informality rarely seen in the halls of power.

The menu was a testament to Modi's preference for simple, vegetarian fare—a preference he has maintained even during his travels, as evidenced by his choice of dishes like Harees (wheat) and dates salad during his visit to the UAE. At the Parliament canteen, the spread included wholesome Indian staples such as rice, daal, khichdi, and til ka laddoo, all served at a modest cost of Rs 29.

The lunch was not just about food; it was an opportunity for cross-party dialogue and personal interaction with the Prime Minister. MPs from various parties, including TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu, BSP's Ritesh Pandey, BJP's Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal, Union Minister L Murugun, Sasmit Patra of BJD, and BJP's Maharashtra MP Heena Gavit, were among those who attended. They engaged in conversations with PM Modi on a range of topics, from his daily routine and packed schedule to his impromptu visit to meet Nawaz Sharif and his foreign tours.

"Am not going to punish you at all, come with me," PM Modi was quoted as saying to the MPs.

PM Modi also discussed the significance of the Abu Dhabi temple project, for which he laid the foundation stone in 2018, highlighting India's soft power. The casual and cordial nature of the meeting left a lasting impression on the MPs, with one remarking on the good gesture and another expressing how it didn't feel like sitting with the Prime Minister, but rather a more relaxed and approachable figure.

"It was purely casual, cordial meeting with the PM for lunch at MPs' canteen. It was a good gesture," NDTV quoted one of the MPs as saying.

"It did not feel like we were sitting with the Prime Minister," said another.

After lunch, the Prime Minister instructed his officers to make the payment.

