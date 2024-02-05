PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi: 'Congress re-launching same product for years, its shop is on the verge of being shut down'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying it was the sole culprit for the condition of the opposition today. In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said said the Congress was trying to launch its one product again and again. "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai. (In a bid to relaunch the same product, the Congress party's shop is on the verge of being shut down)," he said while replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

Also read: PM Modi in Lok Sabha: 'Our third term is not far way, it will have some major decisions'

Lashing out at the Congress, PM Modi said that the country was now convinced that the opposition had resolved to sit for a long time in the opposition. "I appreciate the resolution that the opposition has taken, every word of their speeches has confirmed my confidence and that of the country that they have resolved to stay there (in the opposition) for a long time."

Also read: 'Nehru thought Indians were lazy, slow': PM Modi's big attack on Congress in Lok Sabha

During his over an hour-long speech, Prime Minister Modi touched upon several issues - from the opposition to the INDI alliance to inflation to the government's achievements to ED's actions against corruption. He said the inflation during the UPA regime was in the double-digit. "Every time Congress came into power, they strengthened inflation in the country. We have constantly contained inflation despite two wars and a once-in-a-century pandemic," he said.

Also read: 'If your budget can't sustain your spending, don't blame me': Sitharaman to Congress on funding for Karnataka

"During their (UPA) tenure, investigative agencies were used for political purposes only. Let me shed some light: Under the PMLA, we registered twice the cases than earlier. During the tenure of Congress, ED confiscated properties of Rs 5,000 crore only. However, during our tenure, the ED has confiscated properties worth Rs 1 lakh crore. You will have to shell out the plundered money," he said.