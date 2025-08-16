PM Modi thanks Zelenskyy for Independence Day wishes, vows stronger India-Ukraine ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed gratitude to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for extending wishes on India’s 79th Independence Day. PM Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Ukraine, while also underlining hopes for peace and prosperity in the war-torn nation.

“Thank you President Zelenskyy for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity,” Modi wrote.

Earlier, Zelenskyy congratulated the people of India, President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Modi on the occasion. Recalling his recent conversation with Modi, Zelenskyy said both nations shared the values of freedom, dignity, peace, and development. He also voiced confidence about future cooperation between Ukraine and India in science, technology, trade, and culture, while calling on India to support global efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement welcoming the outcome of the recent Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. India commended the two leaders for their efforts toward peace and stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remained the only way forward in resolving the Ukraine crisis.

