PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit today in Gandhinagar; all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the tenth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Wednesday, January 10. The theme of the Summit, which is being held from January 10 to 12, is 'Gateway to the Future'.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a global forum for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development. There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's Summit, according to an official statement.

Moreover, this edition will celebrate “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”.

PM Modi will preside over the inaugural ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will take place at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar at around 9:45 am. United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest at the tenth edition of the Summit.

Furthermore, PM Modi will be joined by a distinguished assembly of global leaders, including Presidents, Prime Ministers, Ministers, and Governors from various countries. Additionally, Ambassadors, High Commissioners, or their designated representatives, along with esteemed Foreign Dignitaries, and prominent National and International personalities, will be participating in this significant event.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

After the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. He will then travel to GIFT City where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

On Tuesday, PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show. E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy and Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

"This trade show showcases the innovation of various companies and the investment potential in Gujarat," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The @VibrantGujarat Global Trade Show was inaugurated in the august presence of Presidents @JoseRamosHorta1 and Nyusi. This trade show showcases the innovation of various companies and the investment potential in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/mSTfTqlTBE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2024

