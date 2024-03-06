PM Modi trying to put man on Moon, Sonia Gandhi trying to launch Rahul for 20th time: Amit Shah

Lok Sabha polls 2024 latest: Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Opposition's INDIA grouping leaders for promoting dynastic politics at a youth rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. Shah ridiculed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's efforts to launch her son Rahul Gandhi, stating that it has failed 19 times.

"Sonia Gandhi's launch of the 'Rahul Yaan (craft)' has failed miserably 19 times. Efforts are on for the 20th attempt," the Union Home Minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Strengthening his attack on the Gandhi family, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to put man on the Moon and Sonia Gandhi is trying to launch her son for the 20th time.

"Modi is trying to put a man on the moon, and Sonia is trying to launch her son Rahul for the 20th time. She tried 19 times, but he never made it to the destination," Shah said at the Jalgaon rally.

He further questioned how parties promoting dynastic politics could strengthen democracy in the country. Shah urged the youth to vote for parties that would strengthen democracy and claimed that only BJP can provide opportunities for the youth.

"Sonia Gandhi is trying to make Rahul PM, Uddhav (Thackeray) wants to make his son Aaditya chief minister, (Sharad) Pawar wants to make his daughter chief minister, Mamata Didi (Mamata Banerjee) wants to make her nephew chief minister, and (MK) Stalin wants to make his son chief minister," the senior BJP leader said.

He also attacked the MVA alliance in Maharashtra and claimed that PM Modi has made the country the fifth largest economy. Shah assured that if given a third term, Modi would make India the third largest economy in the world.

He also criticised Rahul Gandhi for opposing the abrogation of Article 370 provisions. Shah claimed that the Gandhi scion had said while opposing the abrogation of Article 370 that blood would flow on the streets of J&K as a consequence. "Forget about blood, no one dared to throw even pebbles," Shah said.

Sharpening his attack on the AIMIM, Shah called for the liberation of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from 'new Nizams'.

"Previously known as Aurangabad, the entire Marathwada region was under the Nizam rule. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel freed Marathwada from Nizam, and now it is time to liberate Sambhajinagar from the new Nizams," Shah said at the rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He asked the leaders of the INDIA Alliance about their contributions to Maharashtra during 2004-14, the period when the Congress-led UPA was in power. Earlier in the day, Shah reviewed BJP's election preparations in North Maharashtra and Vidarbha.