PM Modi’s fourth UK visit set for July 23–24, India-UK FTA expected to be signed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the UK this week aiming to deepen bilateral ties and seal the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The visit scheduled for July 23-24, marks Modi’s fourth trip to the country and follows an invitation from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Modi and Starmer will hold wide-ranging discussions covering bilateral relations, regional developments, and global issues, the external affairs ministry said on July 20.

The India-UK FTA, finalised in May, is expected to be formally signed during the visit. The agreement is poised to significantly boost Indian exports — particularly textiles, leather, and engineering goods — while reducing duties on British whisky, automobiles, and medical devices. Since May, both countries have been working through the legal finalisation of the deal.

Officials estimate the FTA will double bilateral trade by 2030 from its current level of $60 billion. One key feature is a three-year exemption from social security contributions in the UK for Indian workers, under the Double Contribution Convention.

Anna Shotbolt, Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia at the British High Commission, said the agreement could increase annual bilateral trade by €25.5 billion. “It is not only about tariffs, which are indeed a crucial aspect that will benefit many industries,” she said at a PHDCCI event in Delhi.

“Creative companies will also benefit through stronger copyright protections, and the services sector will see gains as well. The Double Taxation Avoidance Convention will also help workers on both sides, creating more transparency and certainty,” she said.

Under the agreement, India will see tariff elimination on 99% of its tariff lines, covering nearly all trade value. The UK will enjoy reduced tariffs on 90% of its tariff lines. Sectors like leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and processed foods are set to gain from the deal.